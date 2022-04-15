Helmer inducted into Wisconsin 4-H Hall Of Fame

JUNEAU — Dodge County 4-H inducted Sherry Helmer, Dodge County 4-H volunteer into the Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame along with eight other statewide volunteers, supporters, and staff who have impacted Wisconsin 4-H. Helmer was awarded the Hall of Fame Laureate in 2020, and was inducted in-person into the Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame on April 10 at the Wintergreen Hotel & Conference Center in Wisconsin Dells.

Helmer has been dedicated to the Dodge County 4-H program for more than 45 years as a project, activity and general leader, while being passionate about working with youth and her community. She values the educational aspects of 4-H and the important role volunteers have in a successful program. She is willing to devote whatever time it takes to plant seeds of learning, grow a strong program, and to “make the best better.”

She is dedicated to empowering youth and adults to take active leadership and participant roles, especially in the Horse Project. For more information, visit https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/wi4hhof.