"Help the Veterans" project was a success

The American Legion Auxiliary Post 133 and Trinity Lutheran Church sponsored "Help the Veterans" project for the Veterans at the VA in Tomah. A soup sandwich supper was held on Nov. 2, at Post 133 in Camp Douglas. Donations and raffle items brought in more than $850. Pictured, from left, are Sharon Halverson, Nicole Lyddy, Gene Halverson, and John Lyddy.
