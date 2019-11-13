Helping Hands collects turkeys for holiday meals
Reedsburg Area Helping Hands will help families in need during the holidays by providing each of those families with a special meal. The public may bring a frozen turkey from 4:30-5 p.m. Nov. 23 and 7:30-8 a.m. or 9:30-10:30 a.m. Nov. 24 to the parking lot of Sacred Heart Church, 624 N. Willow St. Reedsburg. Someone will be on the driveway in front of the church doors to load the turkeys into a vehicle.
If you prefer not to bring a turkey, other donations are accepted. To give a donation by check, make it out to Reedsburg Area Helping Hands at 624 N. Willow St., Reedsburg, WI 53959. All donations are tax deductible.
For more information, call 608- 524-4187
