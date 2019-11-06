This is the 22nd year of providing gifts for children in need in the Reedsburg area. Numerous community members, businesses, churches and organizations assist in providing the needs for many children.
All gifts will be collected from Nov. 8 through Dec. 6. The following locations have mitten tags that may be picked up by the public churches including, Advent Christian, Cornerstone Baptist, Faith United Methodist of La Valle, First Presbyterian Church in Reedsburg, Holy Angels in La Valle and Lime Ridge, Sacred Heart, St. John Ev. Lutheran, St. Paul’s Lutheran, St. Peter’s Lutheran, Loganville and Reedsburg, Trinity Baptist, United Methodist and Zion Lutheran.
Other locations include, Associated Bank, Bank of Wisconsin Dells, Beaute Within, BMO-Harris Bank, Checkered Flag, Dollar General, Fedderly Chrysler Dodge, Fry’s Family Fitness, Goodman’s Behavioral Health, and Hartje’s Inc., Koenecke Ford, Madison College, Main Street Books, May Vision Center, formerly Prell Optometry, Mobile Travel Plaza, Oakdale Credit Union, Pizza Ranch, Quillin’s, Reedsburg State Bank, Reedsburg True Value, Ridgeview Heights, Royal Bank, SSM Health at Home, Sauk County Health Care Center, Trail Break, Viking B/P Express Mart, Viking Liquor, Viking Snap Fitness, Viking Village Foods, Vilari’s Self Defense, Walgreen’s and WCCU Westby Credit Union.
The following locations have jars for collecting contributions for Helping Hands, Community First Bank, Hartje, Mobil Travel Plaza, and Trail Break.
For cash donations send a check to Reedsburg Area Helping Hands, 624 N. Willow St. Reedsburg, WI 53959.
For more information, call 608-963-8302.
