Helping Hands refrains from school supplies donations

Due to COVID-19, Reedsburg Area Helping Hands is refraining from placing donation boxes in area businesses for school supplies this year. Instead, RAHH will be purchasing needed school supplies. Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation can do so. Send any donation to Reedsburg Area Helping Hands, 624 N. Willow St., Reedsburg, WI 53959, or visit reedsburgareahelpinghands.org. RAHH will still accept school supplies if anyone prefers to donate them. The supplies can be delivered to 1411 Ridgeview Dr., Reedsburg.