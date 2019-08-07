Helping Hands is working to supply children of need in the Reedsburg School District with the supplies they need to start the school year. Look around town for boxes or jars that have the complete list of school supplies where you can make donations.
For more information, call 608-963-8302. To mail donations to 624 N. Willow St., Reedsburg, WI 53959 and we can do the purchasing.
