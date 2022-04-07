Helping the community understand dementia

Bryce Gruen, a Royall High School senior, has aging grandparents and had questions about dementia. As part of a PEACE project he met with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country Juneau County to learn how to become a “Dementia Champion.” A “Champion” can hold sessions and help others become dementia friends.

Dementia Friends is a global movement helping to change the way people think, act, and talk about dementia. The session is led by a Dementia Friends Champion. The program focuses on five key messages about dementia and helps participants to understand what dementia is and how it affects individuals and families. Throughout the program, participants learn what it is like to live with the disease and tips for communicating with people who are living with dementia. Everyone who attends a Dementia Friends Session is asked to turn their new understanding of dementia into practical action that can help individuals living with dementia. The action can be as big or as small as participants choose.

There are different scripts for the program that tailor to the audience, including programs specific for youth as well as the general public. “Bryce did an outstanding job facilitating a Dementia Friends session to his peers at Royall High School, conducting an evening community session, as well as teaching third grade students at Royall Elementary about dementia through the Dementia Friends Children’s Book, ‘Grandpa and Lucy’ by Edie Weinstein,” Gina Laack, director, ADRC-Juneau County, said.

Gruen held two sessions, one with 31 students and one with 20 adults. He plans to continue sharing his knowledge about dementia in efforts to help support individuals living with dementia, reduce the stigma and connect people to resources.

To learn more about dementia and resources available, contact the ADRC at 608-847-9371 to connect with Abby Hoppe, dementia care specialist.