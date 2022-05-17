Hemling earns Academic Top Ten rank

LAKE MILLS — Mya Hemling, daughter of Bill and Michelle, Beaver Dam, was named an Academic Top Ten at Lakeside Lutheran High School on May 11. She will attend Monmouth College, Monmouth, Illinois, to study biochemistry and pursue a career in biomedical research. She received the Richard “Doc” Kieft Chemistry Scholarship, the Dean's Scholarship and the Ruth F. Short College Scholarship from the Beaver Dam Area Scholarship Foundation.

Hemling, likes to knit and crochet, lives on her family farm and raises pheasants, works as a certified nursing assistant at Clearview in Juneau, plays trumpet in the brass choir at St. Stephen Lutheran.

She is a four-year participant in marching band, math team, cross country, and track and field. She received all-conference awards in cross country and in track, she is a conference and regional champion and a state qualifier in the 400M. She is also in the National Honor Society and Teens for Christ.