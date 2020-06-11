Henschel Pellett named interim dean
0 comments

Henschel Pellett named interim dean

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Heidi Henschel Pellett named the interim dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies at Central Washington University, according to a June 2 press release.

Henschel Pellett has been a CEPS associate dean for the past two years and was chair of the CWU Department of Physical Education, School Health, and Movement Studies for five years. She was initially hired as a member of the CWU faculty in 2007, achieving the rank of full professor in 2015.

Henschel Pellett is the daughter of Floyd and Gail Hope-Henschel of Beaver Dam.

Heidi Henschel Pellett

Henschel Pellett
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Dorf Haus Supper Club re-opens

The Dorf Haus Bavarian-style Supper Club, located at 8931 Highway Y, Sauk City, has reopened five dining rooms, the gazebo and outdoor garden …

Community

Covid-19 testing offered

Covid-19 testing will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at Reedsburg Ambulance, 230 Railroad St. This is a drive-thru test, r…

Community

MATC partners with MSOE

Madison College students who earn an associate degree in a technical field will now be eligible to transfer to Milwaukee School of Engineering…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News