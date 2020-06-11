Henschel Pellett named interim dean

Dr. Heidi Henschel Pellett named the interim dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies at Central Washington University, according to a June 2 press release.
Henschel Pellett has been a CEPS associate dean for the past two years and was chair of the CWU Department of Physical Education, School Health, and Movement Studies for five years. She was initially hired as a member of the CWU faculty in 2007, achieving the rank of full professor in 2015.
Henschel Pellett is the daughter of Floyd and Gail Hope-Henschel of Beaver Dam.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!