Henschel Pellett named interim dean

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Dr. Heidi Henschel Pellett named the interim dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies at Central Washington University, according to a June 2 press release.

Henschel Pellett has been a CEPS associate dean for the past two years and was chair of the CWU Department of Physical Education, School Health, and Movement Studies for five years. She was initially hired as a member of the CWU faculty in 2007, achieving the rank of full professor in 2015.