Henthorne receives Outstanding Educator Award
Henthorne receives Outstanding Educator Award

Lori Henthorne

Lori Henthorne, Dodgeland art educator and Academic Decathlon coach, at a potter’s wheel in her art classroom.

 DODGELAND Contributed

JUNEAU — Lori Henthorne, an art educator at Dodgeland School District in Juneau, will receive the University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award in a ceremony on Oct. 21. An Outstanding Educator shapes young minds in meaningful ways—thoughtfully approaching instruction, sharing an infectious love for learning, and caring for students both inside and outside of the classroom. Each year, newly admitted University of Chicago students have the opportunity to reflect on their time in school and nominate an educator who played a significant role in their education, made a positive impact in their lives, and whose influence has brought them to where they are today.

Henthorne was nominated for the award because of her passion for excellence that is evidenced in her art classes as well as coaching Dodgeland’s highly successful Academic Decathlon teams to the multiple state competitions. Having taught for the Dodgeland School District for 33 years, her positive impact has been a gift that generations of Dodgeland students have experienced.

