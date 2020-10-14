Henthorne receives Outstanding Educator Award

JUNEAU — Lori Henthorne, an art educator at Dodgeland School District in Juneau, will receive the University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award in a ceremony on Oct. 21. An Outstanding Educator shapes young minds in meaningful ways—thoughtfully approaching instruction, sharing an infectious love for learning, and caring for students both inside and outside of the classroom. Each year, newly admitted University of Chicago students have the opportunity to reflect on their time in school and nominate an educator who played a significant role in their education, made a positive impact in their lives, and whose influence has brought them to where they are today.