MILWAUKEE — The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation names 306 Wisconsin students, teachers, and administrators recipients of the organization’s 2023 Student Excellence and Initiative, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership awards on March 30.

Student Excellence and Initiative Scholarships of $10,000 will be awarded to 190 graduating high school students who have demonstrated academic excellence and have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership in their community.

Local Student Initiative students include:

Alexandria Meek, Lodi, Lodi High School, Lodi

Jordan Olson, Cambria, Cambria Friesland Middle/High School, Cambria

Cole Kircher, Burnett, Randolph High School, Randolph

Teacher Fellowship awards of $6,000 will be presented to 100 teachers who were nominated for their leadership and service in and outside the classroom, their ability to inspire a love of learning and to motivate their students.

Teacher Fellows include:

Bridgette Baldwin, Madison, Bridges Elementary, Prairie du Sac

Amy Henning, Waunakee, Sauk Prairie High School, Prairie du Sac

Allan Ballweg, Mazomanie, Sauk Prairie High School, Prairie du Sac

Matthew Koscinski, Middleton, Sauk Prairie High School, Prairie du Sac

Heather Slosarek, Prairie du Sac, Sauk Prairie High School, Prairie du Sac

Jessica Daugherty, Madison, Rio Middle/High School, Rio

Erin Fitch, Waupun, Markesan Intermediate, Markesan

Award recipients are selected by a statewide committee composed of civic leaders and representatives of education-related associations and the program’s co-sponsors: The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, regional Cooperative Educational Service Agencies, the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, and the Wisconsin Homeschooling Parents Association.