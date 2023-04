MILWAUKEE — The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation names 306 Wisconsin students, teachers, and administrators recipients of the organization’s 2023 Student Excellence and Initiative, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership awards on March 30.

Student Excellence and Initiative Scholarships of $10,000 will be awarded to 190 graduating high school students who have demonstrated academic excellence and have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership in their community.

Local Student Initiative students include:

Makenzie Hellem, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin Dells High School, Wisconsin Dells

Teacher Fellowship awards of $6,000 will be presented to 100 teachers who were nominated for their leadership and service in and outside the classroom, their ability to inspire a love of learning and to motivate their students.

Award recipients are selected by a statewide committee composed of civic leaders and representatives of education-related associations and the program’s co-sponsors: The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, regional Cooperative Educational Service Agencies, the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, and the Wisconsin Homeschooling Parents Association.