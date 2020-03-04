Herb Kohl Foundation names award recipients

The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership program has announced recipients of the 312 Herb Kohl Foundation awards for Wisconsin students, teachers and principals. Awards in the amount of $6,000 are being made to 100 teachers, 16 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarships will be given to 193 graduating high school students.

Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond. Kyra Saylor, Necedah, Necedah High School, Necedah was honored.

Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.

Teacher Fellows include Stacey Oliphant Deal, Westfield, Westfield District Office, Westfield; Kristi Romberg, Westfield, Westfield Area High School, Westfield; Gilbert Saylor, Mauston, iLEAD Charter School, Mauston.