Herb Kohl Foundation names award recipients

The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership program has announced recipients of the 312 Herb Kohl Foundation awards for Wisconsin students, teachers and principals. Awards in the amount of $6,000 are being made to 100 teachers, 16 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarships will be given to 193 graduating high school students.

Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.

Teacher Fellows include Amanda Lewig, Hillpoint, Weston Elementary School, Cazenovia.

Initiative Scholarship recipients, chosen by their schools, have demonstrated exceptional initiative in the classroom and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond, but have not yet received other academic-based scholarships.

Student Initiative Scholars include Clarice Peasall, Loganville, Weston High School, Cazenovia.

Award recipients were notified on Feb. 14 and a regional luncheon is planned for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at Baraboo High School, 1201 Draper St., Baraboo.