Herb Kohl Foundation recipients named

MILWAUKEE — The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership program names recipients of the 291 Herb Kohl Foundation awards for Wisconsin students, teachers, and principals. Awards of $6,000 are being made to 100 teachers, 17 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarship will be given to 174 graduating high school students.

Student Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.

Teacher Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.

Initiative Scholarship recipients, chosen by their schools, have overcome significant obstacles or adversity, have demonstrated exceptional initiative in the classroom, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond, but have not yet received other academic-based scholarships.

Award recipients were notified on April 6. Local winners include:

Excellence Scholars awarded to Cameron Pokorny, Waupun; Waupun Area Senior High School, Waupun; Olivia Ruis, Beaver Dam; Central Wisconsin Christian School, Waupun.

Initiative Scholars awarded to Madyson Friese, Waupun; Central Wisconsin Christian School, Waupun.

Teacher Fellows awarded to Laura D'Agostino, Columbus.