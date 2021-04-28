Herbicide spraying project to begin Monday, May 3

The Dodge County Highway Commission has acknowledged a need to initiate a higher level of maintenance regarding rural roadside vegetation management, primarily the eradication of noxious invasive plant species.
Invasive species within the road right-of-way and adjacent properties can pose significant health risks to highway workers, utility workers, emergency responders, and anyone else utilizing the right-of-way. In the coming month crews spraying these areas to help control and eradicate wild parsnip and other harmful invasive weed species. Staff has been trained and certified in applying Environmental Protection Agency certified herbicides. These herbicides are plant specific and won’t hurt native plants. This means grasses, milkweed, and other native plants will flourish, helping out our wildlife and pollinators.
A map of roads that will be sprayed available at co.dodge.wi.gov/departments/departments-e-m/highway.
This 100-mile herbicide application pilot program process will begin around Monday, May 3, weather permitting. Organic growers are encouraged to contact the Dodge County Highway office with concerns and questions, at 920-386-3650 Monday-Thursday.