Herbicide spraying project to begin Monday, May 3

Invasive species within the road right-of-way and adjacent properties can pose significant health risks to highway workers, utility workers, emergency responders, and anyone else utilizing the right-of-way. In the coming month crews spraying these areas to help control and eradicate wild parsnip and other harmful invasive weed species. Staff has been trained and certified in applying Environmental Protection Agency certified herbicides. These herbicides are plant specific and won’t hurt native plants. This means grasses, milkweed, and other native plants will flourish, helping out our wildlife and pollinators.