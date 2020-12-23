Heritage House residents gifted with in-person family visits

Heritage House Assisted Living of Portage installed a creative and festive way for their senior residents to enjoy the priceless gift of in-person time with family. Staff and their families created a “visiting booth” that is decorated like a well-wrapped present and offers a warm, comfortable and clean space—complete with reclining chairs, a Christmas tree and pine-scented air freshener—where residents and family members can safely visit in person and share a cozy Christmas moment together.

The visiting booth is so popular that it’s booked all the way through the holidays with each family getting a half-hour to spend quality time with loved ones.

Safety protocols are in place and visitors are limited to two at time and undergo temperature checks and complete health questionnaires before heading to the dedicated, outdoor visiting booth entrance. Everyone wears face coverings, and visitors are separated by a plexiglass wall enclosure. The space is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between each guest visit.

For more information, visit heritagehouseofportage.com or call 608-448-6181.