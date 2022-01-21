 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Herzmann receives award
Liz Herzmann, of Horicon, received the 2021 Educator of the Year Award from the Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin, according to a Jan. 21 press release.

Herzmann is the senior natural resources educator for the DNR at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center and served as a Dodge County coordinator for the most recent Breeding Bird Atlas.

Herzmann was recognized for informing and educating the public about cavity nesters, including bluebirds, through the workshops and tours she conducts at the center, which has more than 40 nest boxes on its grounds.

She is a member of the Horicon Bird Club, Wisconsin Society for Ornithology, Wisconsin Association of Environmental Education, and Friends of Horicon Marsh, and is involved with the annual Horicon Marsh Bird Festival, Nest Box Seminar, owl trips, guided birding hikes/paddles, virtual programs and works with school students who visit annually.

In accepting her award, Herzmann noted the support she has received from her DNR mentors who “took me under their wing and inspired a love of birds and desire to help them.” And, she added, “I have learned so much from BRAW.”

For more information, visit braw.org.

