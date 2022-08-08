 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HHS holds 45th class reunion

45th class reunion

Horicon High School class of 1977 held its 45th reunion on July 30 at Horicon Hills Country Club.

 RC STRASSMANN

HORICON — Horicon High School class of 1977 held its 45th reunion on July 30 at Horicon Hills Country Club. Those in attendance were, Steven Strassmann, Daniel Classen, Todd Midtbo, Larry Ulrich, Dale Schwantes, Bill Little, Scott Tamminga, Dan Breitkreutz, Ann (Neitzel) Hintz, Patricia (Rutz) Hill, Glenn Wieczorek, David Hecht, Lisa (Ulrich) Wanie, Rebecca (McCallum) Stark, Anne (Burrow) Cook, Jill Curry, Joni (Bischoff) Hecht, Nita (Mieske) Moore, Robert Miskimen, Deanna (Johnston) Hince, Sue (Jones) Gohl, Karen (Huettl) Lindeman, Jeff Ritchart, William Gensch, Steven Zuelsdorf, Daniel Day, Terry Wendorff, Ernie Gerth, Jack Dobbratz, Todd Wanie, Scott Werner, Michael Ebert, Robert Berk.

