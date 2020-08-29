 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High lead levels found in Columbus drinking water
0 comments

High lead levels found in Columbus drinking water

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

High lead levels found in Columbus drinking water

Columbus Water & Light has found lead levels in the drinking water of some homes in Columbus.

The levels are above the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s action limit. Columbus Water & Light source water, water mains, and finished drinking water do not contain lead.

When water is in contact with pipes or service lines and plumbing containing lead for several hours, lead may “leach” into the drinking water. Homes built before 1950, are more likely to have lead pipes and homes built prior to 1984, could have lead solder.

For more information and appointments, call 623-5912, or visit columbuswaterandlight.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Two elected to Angus delegate

Cody Quam and Chad Stevenson, of Lodi, have been elected as delegates to the 137th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News