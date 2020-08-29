High lead levels found in Columbus drinking water

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The levels are above the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s action limit. Columbus Water & Light source water, water mains, and finished drinking water do not contain lead.

When water is in contact with pipes or service lines and plumbing containing lead for several hours, lead may “leach” into the drinking water. Homes built before 1950, are more likely to have lead pipes and homes built prior to 1984, could have lead solder.