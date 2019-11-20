High Rock Cafe holds restaurant day to support local scholarships

High Rock Cafe held its annual Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation restaurant day to support scholarships for Wisconsin Dells High School students. High Rock has endowed a scholarship through the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation that is awarded to a culinary department finalist each year. The Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation thanks Wade Bernander and Justin Draper for their support. Pictured, from left, are Wade Bernander, Maggie Fraser, and Justin Draper.
