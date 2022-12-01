Mauston High School will host Parent/Teacher conferences from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 5 in the high school teacher classroom areas, 800 Grayside Ave. Progress reports for second term will be available to parents and may be picked up in the College and Career Center office.
High school hosts parent/teacher conferences
