High school hosts parent/teacher conferences
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will conduct a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed improvements along Highway 12/Wiscons…
Nitschke Mounds care day planned
Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission has released its 33rd annual historic calendar, now available in local businesses. The…
The Reedsburg Plan Commission is working on a future 20-year Comprehensive Development Plan for the city of Reedsburg and seeks input from Ree…
The Holiday Parade in Mauston is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 3 in downtown Mauston. The route is from the high school parking lot to Division St…
Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
LEBANON — St Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon, W4661 Highway MM, will host its annual Christmas Cookie Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 and…
Aspirus installs solar panels
Daisy is a beagle/terrier mix about 7-years-4-months-old surrendered because she didn’t get along with the chickens at home. She’s high energy…
The Leadership Beaver Dam Class met at the Chamber of Commerce for their third session, Nonprofit day, “Living with Purpose” on Nov. 10. The g…