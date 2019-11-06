Portage High School, 301 E. Collins St., Portage, will hold its annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 in the gymnasium.
Jim Kell will present, “A Place Setting For One, A Table For All,” a tribute to prisoners of war and missing in action veterans.
You have free articles remaining.
The school encourages women veterans attend this ceremony as part of its “Women and Military Service” theme where students will re-enact a woman’s role in the military throughout the years.
The Honor and Color Guard of the VFW and American Legion will perform military honors, the flag will be presented to Col. LaVerne Griffin, retired, a 28-year veteran of the United States Air Force with more than 10,000 logged hours of flight time.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)