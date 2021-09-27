High school offers financial aid basics following parent/teacher conferences for seniors

Mauston High School, 800 Grayside Ave., will offer, “ABC’s of Financial Aid” at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 in the auditorium. Seniors and their parents considering attending a college/technical school can learn the basics of financial aid including understanding of terminology, deadlines, online financial aid form Free Application for Federal Student Aid - FAFSA, financial aid process, and types of financial assistance available.

Parent/teacher conferences will be held from 1-6 p.m. Oct. 6 in the high school teacher classroom areas. Progress reports for term 1 will be available to parents and may be picked up in the counseling office. Families are asked to keep individual conferences to 10 minutes or less and respect distance between each other.