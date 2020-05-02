Highway 12 begins construction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Construction will start May 4, on a $7.6 million project to realign the sharp curve on Highway 12 between County C and Waterbury Road north of Sauk City. Other improvements include realigning County C and Old Bluff Trail to a single point intersection along the new Highway 12 alignment.

Highway 12 will be reduced to a single lane of traffic in each direction for the majority of construction. County C and Old Bluff Trail will be closed at Highway 12 for the majority of the project. Both roads will detour south to Prairie Road Access to the following roads will be maintained:

• Maple Park Road

• Staff Village Road

• Private entrances within the project limits throughout construction

Motorist are urged to reduce speeds in the area. Construction is currently scheduled for completion Dec. 12. Meise Construction of Sauk City is the prime contractor.