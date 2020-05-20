Highway 80 rescheduled to start May 26

The closure of Highway 80 in New Lisbon, originally expected to begin May 11, has been rescheduled to start May 26. Through traffic will be detoured using Highway 12 and Highway 82. Highway 80 will remain open to local traffic only.
Construction work will occur on Highway 80 between the New Lisbon south city limits and Highway 12. Improvements include replacement of storm sewer, curb and gutter replacement and asphalt paving.
The project is currently scheduled for completion by the end of June. The construction schedule is based on favorable weather conditions and construction status.
For more information, visit 511wi.gov.
