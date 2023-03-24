Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field urges people to drive carefully in highway work zones throughout the 2023 construction and maintenance season.

“Our highway crews work very hard for our communities, often within feet of traffic,” Field said. “Just like you, they want to make it home at night to their families. Please pay attention and slow down – especially in work zones.”

In Wisconsin, work zones include major highway construction and rehabilitation, maintenance, emergency response, utility work, municipal projects and more – any time in which there are flashing lights, signs, barrels or workers on the road.

National Work Zone Awareness Week takes place April 17-21. This year’s theme is “You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us.” The week is meant to draw attention to the safety needs of road workers during construction season.

Wednesday, April 19, is “Go Orange Day,” in which people are asked to wear something orange in support of highway safety. Show support on social media by posting pictures and use the hashtag #OrangeForSafety.

Drivers are reminded of the state’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down to provide a safety buffer for a law enforcement vehicle, ambulance, fire truck, tow truck, utility vehicle, or highway maintenance vehicle that is stopped on the side of a road with its warning lights flashing.

Before traveling, drivers are encouraged to check 511 Wisconsin at 511wi.gov for updates on road conditions and traffic. For more information and to take a safety quiz, visit wisconsindot.gov/Pages/safety/education/workzone/default.aspx.