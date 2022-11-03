Highway maintenance trucks switch to green lighting

The State of Wisconsin legislators adopted revisions to statute 347.26 relating to warning lights on highway vehicles.
The basic change allows green lights on government-owned highway maintenance vehicles. This provision has been in effect in the State of Michigan already and is proving to be very beneficial. According to Michigan officials the green color can be detected more clearly and brightly by the human eye than traditional amber lighting, which makes it easier to see in heavy snow.
Dodge County Highway Department maintenance vehicles are being converted to flashing green and amber lights to increase driver awareness.
Dodge County drivers are encouraged to watch for and recognize equipment displaying flashing amber and/or green lights as official highway maintenance vehicles performing maintenance work on the highways and react accordingly.
It is also important to note that this statute allows green lights on government-owned highway maintenance vehicles only.