Highway 80 is open to through traffic between US Highway 12 and the south city limits of New Lisbon. The highway has been closed to through traffic and detoured since August for construction work. The project is replacing the existing roadway, storm sewer system and adding curb and gutter to the highway.
Work has been suspended for the winter months and will resume in the spring of 2020. The project was unable to be completed this season due to delays resulting from extensive additional coordination required by the railroad and the early arrival of adverse winter weather.
