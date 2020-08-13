Highway paving survey online

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Highway Committee seeks input from county residents via an online survey regarding funding options for increased paving of county highways. The short online survey is available through Aug. 31 at co.dodge.wi.gov/government/departments-e-m/highway/highway-survey-2499 .

The Dodge County highway system consists of 540 miles and is the second largest county highway system in the state. The survey will provide guidance to the Highway Committee to assist in project planning for the 2021 and 2022 construction season. Survey results are scheduled to be reviewed by the Highway Committee on Sept. 3. The results and project recommendations will be presented to the Dodge County Finance Committee and County Board of Supervisors for consideration in the 2021 budget.