Hill-Dale Veterinary Care earns accreditation

Hill-Dale Veterinary Care has achieved the highest level of veterinary excellence following evaluation by the American Animal Hospital Association after a rigorous review of the hospital’s practice protocols, medical equipment, facility, and client service, according to an April 19 press release.

An AAHA-accredited hospital follows the AAHA Standards of Accreditation, which are continuously reviewed and updated by leaders in the veterinary profession to reflect changing best practices from the cutting edge of veterinary medicine.

For more information about accreditation, visit aaha.org.