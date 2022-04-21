 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hill-Dale Veterinary Care earns accreditation

  • 0

Hill-Dale Veterinary Care has achieved the highest level of veterinary excellence following evaluation by the American Animal Hospital Association after a rigorous review of the hospital’s practice protocols, medical equipment, facility, and client service, according to an April 19 press release.

An AAHA-accredited hospital follows the AAHA Standards of Accreditation, which are continuously reviewed and updated by leaders in the veterinary profession to reflect changing best practices from the cutting edge of veterinary medicine.

For more information about accreditation, visit aaha.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will host spring listening sessions throughout the 14th Senate District. Everyone is welcome to attend and shar…

PETS OF WEEK: Rocco and Narnia

PETS OF WEEK: Rocco and Narnia

Rocco is almost 3-years-old, a terrier/American pit bull mix surrendered because his owners could no longer keep him. He is friendly, greets y…

PETS OF WEEK: Sparky and Milo

PETS OF WEEK: Sparky and Milo

Sparky is a 3-year-old Australian cattle dog/mix surrendered about 7 months ago due to his owner’s passing. Sparky is very timid at first, it …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News