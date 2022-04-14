Hill-Dale welcomes new veterinarian

Hill-Dale Veterinary Care of Baraboo welcomes Dr. Macy Leponiemi to the practice, according to an April 8 press release.

Leponiemi is a Baraboo native who earned a doctor of veterinary medicine from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine in 2017. Prior to entering vet school, she completed a bachelor of science degree in animal science at UW-River Falls.

She has been practicing small animal medicine in private practice and shelters in southern Wisconsin and is now established in her hometown of Baraboo. She is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association, the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association, and is a Fear Free Certified Veterinary Professional.

When not practicing medicine, she enjoys riding her horse, camping, and exploring the outdoors. She shares her home with her fiancé and their pets, Miso and Nala.