Hill-Dale Veterinary Care welcomes Dr. Shelby Drogemuller to the practice. Drogemuller is originally from Northeast Ohio, where growing up, she had many cats and dogs and was involved in 4H. Prior to entering vet school, she attended the University of Akron, earning her undergraduate degree, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine in 2020.
She practiced veterinary medicine for three years in Northeast Ohio. She enjoys hiking, fishing, and shed hunting with her husband and shares home with two dogs; Ruby and Woody.