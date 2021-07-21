Hill joins MPTC board

Steven Hill, of Fond du Lac, was named the newest member of the Moraine Park Technical College District Board on July 12. Hill will serve as a school district administrator member, with his term expiring in June 2024.

Hill serves as the district administrator for the Waupun Area School District, has been an educator for more than 20 years, and through his career experience, has seen first-hand the value of education.

Also sworn in were Candy Fields of Mt. Calvary and Bur Zeratsky of Green Lake, retaining their positions on the board. Their new terms will also expire in June of 2024.

Leaving the Moraine Park District Board is Bob Lloyd of Lomira.

The 2021-22 District Board members for Moraine Park were also nominated into office during the meeting. The following board members will serve as officers: Mike Schwab, chairperson; Tom Hopp, vice-chairperson; Rob Johnson, treasurer; Candy Fields, secretary.

For more information on Moraine Park, visit morainepark.edu.