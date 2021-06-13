Hillsboro dairy breakfast planned

The Hillsboro Lions Club will host its annual Hillsboro Area Appreciation Dairy Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at the Hillsboro Firemen's Memorial Park, E18075 Highway 33, west of Hillsboro.

Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, donuts, cheese, milk, coffee, juice and more. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for age 10 and younger.

Miss Wisconsin, local Queens, Hillsboro FFA Hillsboro's Domaci Youth Folk Dancers, Warner Creek Bluegrass Extravaganza and the Little German Band will participate. New activities include a Farmers Market, Flea Market and Arts and Crafts, along with a Classic Car Show.