For the 12th time in the past 14 years, Beaver Dam Community Hospital Hillside Home Care has been named a Top Agency of the HomeCare Elite, an annual recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States that identifies the top 25% of Medicare-certified agencies. Hillside Home Care has also earned Top 500 Agency honors three times, according to a Nov. 20 press release.
The ranking is developed by ABILITY Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of health care; and sponsored by DecisionHealth, part of the H3.Group.
HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience, quality improvement and consistency, and financial health. In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least three outcomes in Home Health Compare. Out of 8,818 agencies considered, 2,207 are recognized on the 2019 HomeCare Elite winners list overall.
For a complete listing, visit abilitynetwork.com/homecare-elite.
