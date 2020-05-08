Hirsch earns Phi Beta Kappa membership

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emily Hirsch of Columbus, has been inducted into the Alpha Chapter of Wisconsin Phi Beta Kappa at the University of Wisconsin-Madison students, according to a May 6 press release.

These initiates embody excellence in both depth and breadth of study in the liberal arts and sciences. About 5% of the Letters & Science senior class is inducted into the liberal arts and science scholar society.

Phi Beta Kappa is the nation's oldest academic society honoring the liberal arts and sciences. The 2020 inductees will be celebrated at the 2021 Phi Beta Kappa ceremony scheduled for April 17, 2021.