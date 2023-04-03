COLUMBUS — The Columbus Public Library, 223 W. James St., Columbus, will host an in-person program on Frank Lloyd Wright and Taliesin at 5 p.m. Friday with Keiran Murphy, the principal historic researcher at Taliesin.

The program on one of Wisconsin’s most noteworthy figures, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Taliesin, his iconic complex near Spring Green includes a PowerPoint presentation with unusual photographs. It lasts one hour with time for questions.

Taliesin includes Wright’s 37,000-square-foot home, studio, school, and 800-acre estate that includes buildings from nearly every decade of Wright’s career from the 1890s to the 1950s. Taliesin was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1976 and became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019.

Murphy served as co-curator of “Taliesin: the Work of a Lifetime” in 2011, has given a number of presentations on the history of Wright, his home, his family, and his Taliesin Fellowship community, and has consulted on several books about Wright and Taliesin.

Pre-registration is not needed at this free event, open to the public.

For more information, call the library at 920-623-5910 and ask for Catherine.