Zona Gale presentation Wednesday
The Portage Women’s Civic League will hold its monthly luncheon meeting with a social hour at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon followed by a program Wednesday at Dino’s Restaurant, 2900 New Pinery Road, Portage.
“Remembering Friendship Village,” presented by Jeff Grothman, local historian and current director of “Friendship Village Celebrates Zona Gale,” will discuss hometown Pulitzer Prize winning author Zona Gale and her writings that reflect her experiences in Portage along with a pictorial display of how Portage looked during her years here.
All women in the community may attend. To make or cancel reservations, call Kathy Crawford at 742-5262 by Sunday.
