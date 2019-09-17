HORICON — Historian Jim Gibbons will present a program on presidents at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Rock River Archaeological Society meeting in the auditorium of the Horicon Marsh Education & Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon. Doors open from the upper and lower level of the center at 6 p.m.
He will share which four presidents rode in the same car that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in, talk about the meeting between President Richard Nixon and Elvis Presley in which Elvis requested to become a Federal Agent-at-Large in the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, how former President Jimmy Carter fought with a “killer rabbit” who dared to approach his fishing boat and more.
The program is free and open to the public; refreshments served after the program. For more information, call 920-928-6094.
