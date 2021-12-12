 Skip to main content
Historic calendar features canning factory
top story

'A' award

In 1944, the Columbus plant was honored by President Franklin D. Roosevelt for producing "Food for Victory." Shown here are six employees who were honored at that time for 30 years of service to the canning company. From front, left, Luke C. Richards, Harmie Welk, and Herbert Monthie; back row, field managers, Frank Yuds, William J. Evans, and John L. Albright.

 WALCOTT STUDIO/Contributed

Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission has released its 33rd annual historic calendar, now available in local businesses. The 2022 calendar chronicles the history of the canning factory which played a key role in Columbus’ vitality for three quarters of the 20th Century. Several never-before- published images are included.

Calendars are $15 at City Hall, Forward Pharmacy, Ace Hardware, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank-Downtown, Julie’s Java House, and Kurth Brewery. Proceeds will be used to continue the renovation of the Rest Haven in Fireman’s Park, specifically restroom remodeling, before the building celebrates its 100th birthday in 2023.

