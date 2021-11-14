 Skip to main content
Historic calendar features canning factory
Historic calendar features canning factory

Model Pea Canning Factory

Columbus Canning Company was incorporated in 1900, by 86 local stockholders to can tomatoes, corn and peas. By 1910, Columbus Canning Company was the states' largest canning company and the largest producer of canned peas in the world.

 WALCOTT STUDIO/Contributed

Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission has released its 33rd annual historic calendar, now available in local businesses. The 2022 calendar chronicles the history of the canning factory which played a key role in Columbus’ vitality for three quarters of the 20th Century. Several never-before- published images are included.

Calendars are $15 at City Hall, Forward Pharmacy, Ace Hardware, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank-Downtown, Julie’s Java House, and Kurth Brewery. Proceeds will be used to continue the renovation of the Rest Haven in Fireman’s Park, specifically restroom remodeling, before the building celebrates its 100th birthday in 2023.

