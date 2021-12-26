 Skip to main content
Historic calendar features canning factory
July 1, 1977, fire destroyed much of the plant receiving area. Processing proceeded that season with rented equipment, but the plant was closed down permanently by the end of the year.

 WALCOTT STUDIO/Contributed

Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission has released its 33rd annual historic calendar, now available in local businesses. The 2022 calendar chronicles the history of the canning factory which played a key role in Columbus’ vitality for three quarters of the 20th Century. Several never-before- published images are included.

Calendars are $15 at City Hall, Forward Pharmacy, Ace Hardware, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank-Downtown, Julie’s Java House, and Kurth Brewery. Proceeds will be used to continue the renovation of the Rest Haven in Fireman’s Park, specifically restroom remodeling, before the building celebrates its 100th birthday in 2023.

