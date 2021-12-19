 Skip to main content
Historic calendar features canning factory
Historic calendar features canning factory

Beyond Columbus

In addition to the Columbus factory, Columbus Canning Company also owned factories in Astica, Lowell, Reeseville, Juneau, Horicon and Evansville, all in Wisconsin. Additional plants were located in Lawrence, Kansas; Shelbyville, Indiana; Eureka Springs, Arkansas; and McAllen, Texas. Shown here are men of the local Chisholm Ryder Company who installed 15 pea viners at the Astico plant in 1946.

 WALCOTT STUDIO/Contributed

Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission has released its 33rd annual historic calendar, now available in local businesses. The 2022 calendar chronicles the history of the canning factory which played a key role in Columbus’ vitality for three quarters of the 20th Century. Several never-before- published images are included.

Calendars are $15 at City Hall, Forward Pharmacy, Ace Hardware, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank-Downtown, Julie’s Java House, and Kurth Brewery. Proceeds will be used to continue the renovation of the Rest Haven in Fireman’s Park, specifically restroom remodeling, before the building celebrates its 100th birthday in 2023.

