Historic calendar
features canning factory
Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission has released its 33rd annual historic calendar, now available in local businesses. The 2022 calendar chronicles the history of the canning factory which played a key role in Columbus’ vitality for three quarters of the 20th Century. Several never-before- published images are included.
Calendars are $15 at City Hall, Forward Pharmacy, Ace Hardware, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank-Downtown, Julie’s Java House, and Kurth Brewery. Proceeds will be used to continue the renovation of the Rest Haven in Fireman’s Park, specifically restroom remodeling, before the building celebrates its 100th birthday in 2023.