 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Historic calendar features Kurth Brewery (copy)
0 comments

Historic calendar features Kurth Brewery (copy)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hospitality building

Only two buildings remain from the Kurth dynasty today. Shown here is the hospitality/office building, built in1903. It has a large, traditional, back bar, and is open to the public on Wednesday and Friday evenings. Kurth beer, brewed in Stevens Point, is still served, and the building is available for private rentals.

 JANICE ULRICH Contributed

Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission has released its 31st annual historic calendar, now available in local businesses. The 2021 calendar chronicles the story of seven generations of the Kurth family who have been involved in the family brewery, since 1859. Calendars are $15 at Central Beauty Shop, True Value Hardware, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, Julie’s Java House, Forward Pharmacy and Kurth Brewery. Proceeds will be used to continue the renovation of the Rest Haven in Fireman’s Park.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Free holiday dinner offered

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen, S5718 Highway 136 and DL, Baraboo, will host its first annual Thanksgiving Baraboo Community Dinner from 1…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News