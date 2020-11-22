 Skip to main content
Historic calendar features Kurth Brewery (copy)

Beer bottles and soda caps

Items from Kurth Brewery are on display in the Columbus Area Historical Society Museum on W. James Street. Shown here are the amber beer bottles and soda pop bottles. The closure on the right-hand beer bottle is a swing-up wire bale of the “lightning-type.” The clear glass bottles are from soda pop, brewed during Prohibition. Also displayed are three crimped-style soda bottle caps, Strawberry; Pale Ginger Ale, Dry; and Orange. After Prohibition, beer bottles were no longer embossed, but flat to accept a label.

 JANICE ULRICH Contributed

Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission has released its 31st annual historic calendar, now available in local businesses. The 2021 calendar chronicles the story of seven generations of the Kurth family who have been involved in the family brewery, since 1859. Calendars are $15 at Central Beauty Shop, True Value Hardware, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, Julie’s Java House, Forward Pharmacy and Kurth Brewery. Proceeds will be used to continue the renovation of the Rest Haven in Fireman’s Park.

