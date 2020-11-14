 Skip to main content
Historic calendar features Kurth Brewery
Kurth Brewery

An early view of the Kurth complex shown from the north, looking south. Columbus was settled in 1839, but as it grew, many of the immigrants were of German descent, accustomed to drinking beer. Many were also farmers who raised great quantities of barley and hops, so the production of beer here became a natural outgrowth. The Kurth brewery became the largest in Columbia County using 1,500 bushels of barley a day, requiring them to purchase barley from Minnesota, Iowa, North and South Dakota.

 JANICE ULRICH Contributed

Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission has released its 31st annual historic calendar, now available in local businesses. The 2021 calendar chronicles the story of seven generations of the Kurth family who have been involved in the family brewery, since 1859. Calendars are $15 at Central Beauty Shop, True Value Hardware, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, Julie’s Java House, Forward Pharmacy and Kurth Brewery. Proceeds will be used to continue the renovation of the Rest Haven in Fireman’s Park.

