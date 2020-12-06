Historic calendar features Kurth Brewery

Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission has released its 31st annual historic calendar, now available in local businesses. The 2021 calendar chronicles the story of seven generations of the Kurth family who have been involved in the family brewery, since 1859. Calendars are $15 at Central Beauty Shop, True Value Hardware, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, Julie’s Java House, Forward Pharmacy and Kurth Brewery. Proceeds will be used to continue the renovation of the Rest Haven in Fireman’s Park.