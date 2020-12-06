 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Historic calendar features Kurth Brewery
0 comments

Historic calendar features Kurth Brewery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stare painting

Painted by Susan Stare in 1976, the Kurth complex is shown during its heyday, about 1915. By that point, they were producing 100 barrels of their “creamy, dreamy beer” daily. The business included multiple grain elevators, malt house, five-story brewery, beer cellars, ice house, storage barns for wagons and horses, bottling house accessible by tunnel under the road, an electric dynamo, cooperage or barrel-making facility, and warehouses.

 JANICE ULRICH Contributed

Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission has released its 31st annual historic calendar, now available in local businesses. The 2021 calendar chronicles the story of seven generations of the Kurth family who have been involved in the family brewery, since 1859. Calendars are $15 at Central Beauty Shop, True Value Hardware, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, Julie’s Java House, Forward Pharmacy and Kurth Brewery. Proceeds will be used to continue the renovation of the Rest Haven in Fireman’s Park.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RAMC now offers acupuncture
Community

RAMC now offers acupuncture

Reedsburg Area Medical Center now offers acupuncture through its Massage Therapy Department. Cory Schultz holds a master of science in orienta…

RAMC now offers acupuncture
Community

RAMC now offers acupuncture

Reedsburg Area Medical Center now offers acupuncture through its Massage Therapy Department. Cory Schultz holds a master of science in orienta…

Community

BIRTHS

Chantelle Hackney and Jesse Quale of Reedsburg are the parents of a baby boy, Bryson Richard Quale, born Oct. 28, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News